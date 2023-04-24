About a nickel is separating the gas prices in Western Pennsylvania from the rest of the state, according to GasBuddy and AAA on Monday.
GasBuddy reported the average price in Pennsylvania was $3.76 on Monday, while AAA reported $3.812 for Western Pennsylvania. In Bradford, the average was $3.794; in Brookville, $3.716; in DuBois, $3.720; in Erie, $3.779; and in Warren, $3.799, according to AAA.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.37 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.22 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer.
“Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average,” De Haan said. “While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”
According to AAA, the recent increases in oil costs took a break this past week, with the price of oil falling into the upper $70s per barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose less than a nickel to hit $3.66. Today’s national average is 22 cents more than a month ago but 46 cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.94 to 8.52 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 1.3 million barrels to 223.5 million barrels. Lower demand, alongside growth in stocks, would typically push pump prices down; however, elevated oil prices over the past month pushed them higher.
Meanwhile, U.S. refineries are returning to service from extensive winter/spring maintenance. The EIA said total input rose last week by 330,000 barrels per day to 16.44 million barrels per day, putting it above this time last year. More refinery operations will be restarted in the next three weeks, with some planned work extending into June.