When it comes to fire safety, one can never be too careful.
At Monday's meeting of Bradford Township supervisors, Fire Chief Dan Burkhouse gave a list of tips for residents to follow to increase their fire safety.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 12:17 pm
When it comes to fire safety, one can never be too careful.
At Monday’s meeting of Bradford Township supervisors, Fire Chief Dan Burkhouse gave a list of tips for residents to follow to increase their fire safety.
The Era is revisiting and correcting the tips, some of which were printed incorrectly.
Burkhouse spoke about smoke detectors, saying batteries should be replaced at minimum once a year. The life of a smoke detector is about 7 to 10 years before it will need to be replaced. Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of a home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test smoke alarms every month. If they are not working, change the batteries.
For carbon monoxide detectors, the battery should be replaced at least once a year. The device itself will last five to seven years before needing replaced. Detectors should be placed in the hallway of a home near sleeping areas; avoid corners where air doesn’t circulate.
Burkhouse also discussed creating escape plans and how to practice them, and the importance of having a meeting place a safe distance from the home.
He also addressed the importance of having addresses clearly posted.
“A lot of municipalities have ordinances where they need to have address signs,” the chief continued. Those signs are very important, and must be kept free from weeds and debris so emergency responders can easily find an address.
With winter rapidly approaching, Burkhouse reminded of the need to keep hydrants clear from snow as well.
