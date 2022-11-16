James “Boo” Coder, former Bradford Township supervisor and Bradford City Fire Department fireman, EMT and fire chief, passed away very early Monday morning, leaving many Bradford residents mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant.
Coder began his career in the City of Bradford in 1975 as a member of the Bradford City Fire Department, serving 36 years until his retirement as fire chief in 2011. Not only did Coder serve the city as a firefighter, he also was a member of the Bradford Township supervisors for many years — with fellow supervisors, the late Al Pingie and Dick Tyger.
“It was Boo and Al who talked me into being involved in politics. Working at the township as a supervisor with Boo and Al Pingie for many years, I learned a lot. Boo was just such a great and knowledgeable guy, who was so much fun,” recalled Tyger.
Tyger’s friendship extended well past his role in the township, however, as they also got together regularly to enjoy taking Tyger’s houseboat out on Willow Bay for camping trips, “which were amazingly fun times together,” said Tyger.
In addition to enjoying the waters of Willow Bay, Tyger relayed, “We had some really great times together, for instance bowling at Byllye Lanes every Friday night for years — or the time we deep fried a turkey while camping in the woods.”
Although Bradford Township Fire Chief Dan Burkhouse did not work directly with Coder, he knew him from community events in which they were both participants.
“He was always faithful to the Howard Warfield memorial golf outing. He had the best interest of the township while serving as supervisor. He was loyal to his job as a firefighter protecting the community. Boo was always good to deal with while fire chief,” Burkhouse summarized.
A childhood friend of Coder, George Corignani attended grade school and high school with him. He remembered most the fact that Coder “was truly compassionate with people of all walks of life.”
Corignani worked with Coder for approximately 30 years at the Bradford City Fire Department, working the same shift for 15 of those years and was able to witness first-hand Coder’s exceptional work as a firefighter and EMT.
Coder’s devotion to the City of Bradford is evident from his work history, as well as the many individuals who had nothing but kind things to say about his service, personality and compassion.
“The City of Bradford is grateful for the 36 years that James “Boo” Coder served with the fire department. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all of his family and friends,” said Mayor Tom Riel.