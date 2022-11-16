Boo FF

In this photo from the past, retired firefighter James “Boo” Coder changes out a breathing air cylinder for retired firefighter Larry Visbisky while an unknown firefighter takes a rest. The firefighters were working an early morning fire on Aug. 15, 1991 at 281 Congress Street in Bradford.

 Era photo by J. Bradish

James “Boo” Coder, former Bradford Township supervisor and Bradford City Fire Department fireman, EMT and fire chief, passed away very early Monday morning, leaving many Bradford residents mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant.

Coder began his career in the City of Bradford in 1975 as a member of the Bradford City Fire Department, serving 36 years until his retirement as fire chief in 2011. Not only did Coder serve the city as a firefighter, he also was a member of the Bradford Township supervisors for many years — with fellow supervisors, the late Al Pingie and Dick Tyger.

