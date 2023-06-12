KANE — Highlander Christian Camp on South Settlement Road in Kane, kicked off its 2023 Summer Season Friday night, May 26 with an evening of praise and worship music presented by the praise band from B-Free Church in Bradford and a stirring message offered by Pastor Allen Young from the Smethport Evangelical Church.
On Saturday, volunteers conducted worked in various areas of the camp to get the camp ready for the 2023 summer camping season. One of the projects was the installation of a new sign at the entrance of the camp which was installed by Bruce Duncan, John Gillespie, Jim Lenaway, and Phil Spencer.
This HCC 2023 summer schedule includes The Free Methodist Family Camp, The Association of Evangelical Family Camp, and a week of fun for Camp JJ.
The rustic and beautiful site is available to rent for churches, families, or groups who wish to gather for a day or several days. Housing and kitchen facilities, a picnic pavilion, chapel space, cabins, softball field, volleyball court and kids’ playground are available.
For more information visit, Highlander ChristianCamp.org