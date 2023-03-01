HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania lobbyist on Wednesday named the Democratic state representative who she says sexually harassed her four years ago, going public with his name hours after he and other lawmakers passed expanded workplace protections that were prompted in part by her story.

Andi Perez, a lobbyist for the Service Employees International Union, issued a statement saying she was sexually harassed by state Rep. Mike Zabel of Delaware County and calling on him to resign.

