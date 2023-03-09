LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — A Little Valley man who entered an Ellicottville establishment with a loaded assault rifle and ammunition feeding devices last Friday has been released from Cattaraugus County Jail.
Aaron J. Leo, 29, of 112 Seventh St., was arrested by the Town of Ellicottville Police on March 3.
Police said he had walked into an establishment in the Village of Ellicottville with a “loaded assault style rifle” and was further found to be in possession of two “high capacity ammunition feeding devices,” according to a release from police.
Leo was charged with criminal possession of an assault weapon in the third-degree, a class D felony; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree for an ammunition feeding device capable of holding more than 10 rounds, class D felonies.
Leo was charged with those offenses and arraigned in the Town of Ellicottville Court, and committed to Cattaraugus County jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.
During a felony hearing on Tuesday, Leo was released under supervision by the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s office. He is now scheduled to appear in county court at a later date to answer to the charges.