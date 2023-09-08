On Monday, beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing for three hours and 43 minutes — precisely — the Firemen’s Monument in the Oak Hill Cemetery will be illuminated to remember the 343 fallen firefighters of 9/11.
In addition, the annual procession of emergency responders will venture through the city of Bradford. Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Burkhouse said, “Local emergency vehicles will form on Campus Drive near Wagner Avenue at 8:15 p.m. They will move out at 8:30 to Barbour Street to Mechanic Street before going around Veterans Square.” He said the vehicles will continue down Main and onto Davis streets before turning onto Jackson Avenue.
A momentary stop on Jackson will take place. Then the procession will conclude on North Kendall Avenue.
Over the years, departments from across the region have sent representatives to take part in the observance. It has been a full lineup of fire department vehicles from as many departments as possible, as well as police departments that can participate.
The public is invited to stand along the route in support, to pause for a moment to remember the day, the fallen and the aftermath.