PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement reported a review of statistics for March 1-31 for the District 7, Punxsutawney, nine-county region.
According to the report, officers performed or responded to 59 complaints; issued 10 warning letters for violation of liquor laws; issued five violation letters pertaining to liquor laws; issued 26 citations for underage consumption, possession, etc.; and made six arrests.
In Elk Co., the following were cited by liquor control during the month:
Last Chance Inn Inc. was cited for failing to post signage required by the Clean Indoor Air Act on Jan. 6, 7 and 21. The establishment permitted smoking in a public place where smoking is prohibited on Dec. 21, Jan. 6, 7 and 21.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Ridgway, AERIE No. 469, was cited, according to the report, because the establishment sold, furnished, and/or gave or permitted such sale, furnishing or giving of alcoholic beverages to one visibly intoxicated patron on Jan. 13.
The report also stated, the Horton Township Sportsmen’s Club failed to adhere to the conditions of the agreement entered into with the Board placing additional restrictions upon the subject license from Sept. 28, 2022 through Jan. 30.
The above licensed establishments were located in the enforcement area and the individuals were charged.