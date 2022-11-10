Residents may recall their grandparents or parents having a bingo night in which they participated weekly — Bradford’s Lion Club is adding a new twist to the tradition by adding a bingo event specifically for area children.
The Bradford Community Pride Lions Club has planned a Toy and Purse Bingo party beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening at noon, at Grace Lutheran Church, 78 Mechanic Street.
During the Toy Bingo event there will be 15 games played, with three bingo boards to a sheet. The cost will be $1 per game with three chances to win. Not only will this event offer children a fun alternative to games on their computers, tablets or cellphones — it will offer them the opportunity to learn the rules of a new game.
During the Toy Bingo event winners prizes range from $75 to $150. Items will also be raffled off during the event as well.
A bit later on Saturday, the Lion Club will open the doors of the Grace Lutheran Church at 5 p.m. in preparation for the Purse Bingo event which will begin at 6 p.m.
Purse Bingo will consist of six games per sheet with winning prizes starting at $100, and up. Wallets will also be raffled off during the Purse Bingo event — each wallet will contain a mystery amount of cash inside, according to Lions Club President Deb Craft.
In addition to Purse Bingo and the wallet raffle, there will be 50/50 raffles all day long, raffle baskets and pull-tabs.
Tickets for the Purse Bingo event are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door on the night of the event.
The Lions Club kitchen will be open, and serving for the duration of both bingo events on Saturday.
All monies made during these bingo events will assist the club with the purchase and delivery of Christmas treats for Bradford area nursing homes, as well as the Bradford Senior Center.
For questions, call Deb at (814) 362-6710 or Stacy at (814) 558-1723. Additional information about this event and a list of prizes for the bingo events, plus more can be found on the Bradford Community Pride Lions Club page on Facebook.