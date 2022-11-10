Lions Club LOGO

Residents may recall their grandparents or parents having a bingo night in which they participated weekly — Bradford’s Lion Club is adding a new twist to the tradition by adding a bingo event specifically for area children.

The Bradford Community Pride Lions Club has planned a Toy and Purse Bingo party beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening at noon, at Grace Lutheran Church, 78 Mechanic Street.

