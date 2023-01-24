The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center will host its Annual Valentine Dinner Dance Fundraiser, along with the Ball and Chain Dance Club, at St. Bernard’s Auditorium on Feb. 11.
“BCPAC held its first dinner-dance fundraiser last year and everyone seemed to have a great time,” said Darren Litz, executive director, “so we are excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day once again by bringing a little fun, delicious food and entertainment for people to enjoy an evening out.”
Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will begin at 6 p.m., and dinner at 6:45 p.m. The event is being catered by Eddie’s on Main from Port Allegany, along with Little Mountain Winery from Duke Center and The Brew Station from Bradford.
Following dinner, The Kokomo Time Band will lead out with some fun, feelin’ good dance music.
“The Kokomo Time Band was such a huge hit at last year’s dance, we decided to bring them back again this year,” Litz said.
The Kokomo Time Band is a family friendly, feel good fun band playing all your classic beach, tex mex and oldie favorites. One might easily describe them and what they do as All American Beach Party ‘Oldies’ — from the ’50s, ’60s ’70s and even a few ’80s. The band plays over 150 assorted songs from upbeat to dance ballads with something for everyone.
The band is comprised of musicians from around western NY and PA. Current members of the band include: Jim Steffan ( drums & Band leader), John Guras ( keyboards & vocals), Bobby Allen (guitar & vocals), John Cross (Sax &vocals) , and Howard McAvoy (lead guitar).
Limited tickets are available for the event, and are just $45 per person for dinner and the dance. A cash bar will be available, along with an auction to help benefit the Heart of the Arts project that BCPAC does with the local and regional artists.
“This will help give us a kick-start to our event this year. The project last year helped raise over $9,000 in supporting our creative artists and the BCPAC Scholarship Fund, awarded to a graduating senior(s) in McKean County to help future artists pursue a vocation in the arts. What a great opportunity to support the arts and celebrate with your Valentine,” Litz said.
The last day to get tickets is Feb. 3, and they can be purchased by calling BCPAC at 814-362-2522, online at bcpac.com/special-events or at the BCPAC ticket office at 119 Main Street in Bradford, between 10am and 1pm, or 2pm — 4pm, weekdays.