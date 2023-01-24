Dinner dance

Couples from last year’s BCPAC Valentine Dinner Dance fundraiser danced the night away. This year’s event will be held at St. Bernard’s auditorium on Feb. 11th to help raise funds for the annual Heart of the Arts project.

 Photo provided

The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center will host its Annual Valentine Dinner Dance Fundraiser, along with the Ball and Chain Dance Club, at St. Bernard’s Auditorium on Feb. 11.

“BCPAC held its first dinner-dance fundraiser last year and everyone seemed to have a great time,” said Darren Litz, executive director, “so we are excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day once again by bringing a little fun, delicious food and entertainment for people to enjoy an evening out.”

