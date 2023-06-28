EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial library has introduced another community-wide initiative: “Pages of Cameron County.” Library staff hope to collect and preserve local talent, stories, and memories in the pages of provided notebooks for future generations to access.
Inspired by a library in Tennessee, the community is encouraged to share their stories through themed notebooks available to check out at the library.
“Help us fill these notebooks with the thoughts and creative energy of our community,” said Librarian, Yelena Kisler. “Choose a notebook topic that calls to you, then write, draw, or collage on your entry.” Content should be limited to no more than five pages for each entry.
Once filled, the books will be placed in the library’s Pennsylvania Room, a section of shelves designated for local and regional materials, for anyone to check out and enjoy.
Kisler added, “The project will continue indefinitely for as long as people participate. We hope participants will engage with the journals in a variety of ways, such as writing, sketching, collage, list-making, poetry, etc; and that exposure to each others’ entries will inspire creativity and empathy.”
There are no age limits for those who would like to contribute, however, there are some content restrictions. All material must be appropriate for all ages (G-PG rated), and should be kind in nature, the librarian said. Any content that is hateful, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate will be immediately removed.
Current topics are “Freeform Art,” “Stories My Grandparents Told Me,” and “It Came From the Forest: Lore, Encounters or Fiction Set Locally.” Staff will continue to add topics as interest increases. Check one out today to help get this project going for future generations to enjoy.
For more information or details contact the library at (814) 486-8011 or email info@barbaramoscatobrownlibrary.org and ask a staff member to tell you about the “Pages of Cameron County.”
The library is located at 27 W. 4th St. in Emporium.