Residents of Lewis Run suggested using the $20,000 grant from the McKean County Commissioners office to build a dog park during the Lewis Run Borough Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Funding was received by all municipalities from the county as part of the Municipal Recovery Grant from the American Rescue Plan in equitable amounts, though, according to Secretary/Treasurer Jen Coldren, many areas are not happy about the designated use of a portion of the funding.
She stated, during the meeting, that she had spoken to many other area leaders and all agree that they want to use the funds for roads, “but the county said ‘nope it has to go for parks,’ so now you go to think what you would like to do with your park for $20,000.”
According to the letter from the commissioners, “municipalities are encouraged to leverage their own ARPA dollars or other State or Federal funds available to allow for a larger, more impactful investment into each project.”
Her suggestion was to purchase a rubber border rather than spending so much on mulch each year.
However, a resident suggested the borough consider putting in a dog park since so many in the community have dogs. Others added to the discussion and asked about what land, that the borough owns, that could be used. Another stated it was a good suggestion because it might stop those who let their dogs run through the baseball field.
Coldren asked each member of council to think about it and come back next month with ideas they have researched. Residents are welcome to submit researched ideas as well.
Coldren gave an update on purchasing and contract thresholds; however, she gave the 2022 information. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry updated the thresholds for 2023 and announced them on Dec. 10, 2022. They are as follows; below $12,200 requires no formal bidding or written/telephonic quotations; purchases or contracts between $12,200 and $22,500 require three written/telephonic quotations; and if over $22,500 the purchase or contract requires formal bidding.
“So, we’re not going to have to do formal bidding on the $20,000,” Coldren stated after releasing the thresholds. The correct thresholds are higher than the ones she quoted in the meeting.
The borough also received just over $58,000 to use for infrastructure and Blight Remediation projects. Municipalities have until Dec. 31, 2024 to use their allocations, for both categories.
Paperwork was filed for bridgework and a multimodal transportation project the borough seeks funding for. Coldren updated council members on the planning meeting and asked that those who could attend the Jan. 17 meeting to back up the need for bridge funding should attend at 5:30 p.m. as they are requesting more information. For the transportation project, the borough seeks $87,600 of $1,138,886 for Irvine and Park, which Coldren stated she sent in a whole package of information and is waiting to hear back.
Coldren noted that the borough unemployment rate had decreased from 7.25% to 5.0% and stated it was because, “we don’t have any claims.”
A motion was made to advertise to hire a part-time assistant to the reappointed secretary/treasurer. The new hire would earn $16 per hour.
After the meeting, a resident stated, a few people were concerned because there was knocking on doors. “We are not selling anything,” the resident confirmed. The knocking is a petition drive, she explained, because many do not want, or think the borough does not need a manager.