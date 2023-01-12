Lewis Run Borough Hall

The Lewis Run Boro Hall sits across the street from the Lewis Run United States Post office on Main Street.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

Residents of Lewis Run suggested using the $20,000 grant from the McKean County Commissioners office to build a dog park during the Lewis Run Borough Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Funding was received by all municipalities from the county as part of the Municipal Recovery Grant from the American Rescue Plan in equitable amounts, though, according to Secretary/Treasurer Jen Coldren, many areas are not happy about the designated use of a portion of the funding.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos