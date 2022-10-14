LEWIS RUN — The Oct. 10 meeting of the Lewis Run Borough Council began like many other municipality meetings; call to order followed by the pledge and roll call of all the council members.
On the agenda for Monday’s meeting, listed just below roll call, was Guest Comments. The residents in the room took that time to have their voices heard by the council.
At Monday’s meeting, Tim Meyers addressed the council with the 2020 US Census and other statistics for Lewis Run, “as of 2020, there are 578 people who live in the borough, 20% of them are under 18 years of age. Of the 463 residents of voting age, 382 are registered to vote. According to the McKean County Board of Elections, in the 2020 vote, 297 residents cast a ballot. That is 77%. However, in 2021, 115 or 30% voted in the municipal election. These are the folks who are most concerned with what’s going on in Lewis Run.
“Sixteen attendees (at a council meeting) may not be a huge number but neither should they be summarily dismissed as the borough wants to do. Our opinion matters.” As Meyers spoke, the room was silent.
During the September meeting, a remark had been made by Council President, Irv Schwartz, that the 16 residents in the room did not represent the 600 residents of the borough.
Before Meyers, another resident handed out information concerning the Right to Know law and the Sunshine Act.
Cheryl Plaza then told members of the council they needed to get in compliance with the requirements. She gave brief summaries of what each requires, including having information and forms available to residents on the borough website.
One council member stated the borough did not have a website.
According to Plaza, the borough’s Facebook page is counted as a website under the revisions of the statutes.
To be clear, the Office of Open Records (OOR) website, FAQ: Agenda requirements for the Sunshine Act section states, “If the agency has a website or other social media platform that is publicly accessible, the agenda must be posted there.”
As well, the OOR website section concerning Right to Know, How to File a Request, Step 2 states: “Every agency, whether local or Commonwealth, is required by the Right-to-Know Law (RTKL) to appoint an Agency Open Records Officer (AORO).” Otherwise known as RTK officer. The info also mentioned finding the AORO on the agency (borough) website and if unable to, search the OOR Database for officer information.
There was discussion about both items above. Plaza made it clear that she has been talking to Rep. Martin Causer’s, R-Turtlepoint, office about such topics.
Additionally, two residents spoke about the borough manager position. The position was approved in last month’s meeting with all but one voting yes. However, the position is still a hot topic for residents.
One stated the council president had lied at the previous meeting, and he was immediately interrupted by Schwartz.
“Stop,” Schwartz said with his hand up, “that’s a dead issue. It’s done.”
The resident stated that Schwartz claimed the borough had to have this per PSA, but that is not true. Schwartz responded that he didn’t say it was required but that it was a recommendation and that all the boroughs throughout Pennsylvania have the position on the books.
Scott Neely also addressed the council on this matter and said he had spoken with many people and nobody wants this. He asked if he could put the work in and do a petition, for and against. Schwartz stated that it was up to the council and Council member Jenna Zetwick argued that it can be up to the council to honor the decision based on the petition’s results. Another resident chimed in that it had been four months of residents stating that this is not what is needed or wanted.
The room exploded into chatter. Questions were thrown around about what the position entails and why it is needed. One item that kept coming up was budget responsibilities and that the secretary is not the one to figure out the budget, per Schwartz.
Zetwick said, “then train us how to do our budgets.”
In other matters, the council will purchase four snowmobile crossing signs with reimbursement from Willow Creek Snowmobile Club.
Trick or treating has returned to the borough. From 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31, youngsters can roam (safely) through the area to gather treats from residents. In addition, the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department will host a Trunk or Treat event at the fire all from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The council reviewed the 2023 budgets before adjourning the meeting.