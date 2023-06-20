In a little less than two weeks, the Catholic church in Lewis Run will be just a brick building, filled only with memories.
As of July 1, Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church will have its consecration removed. A spokesperson for St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish said, “We will be putting it on the market later this summer.”
A press release from the Erie Diocese said Rev. John Jacquel, pastor of St. Bernard, made the announcement about the deconsecration on Saturday.
A decree from Bishop Lawrence Persico, explained some factors behind the decision.
St. Bernard parish is responsible for the upkeep of three churches — St. Bernard, St. Francis of Assisi and Our Mother of Perpetual Help. “In the last year, the parish has seen a net loss of nearly $600,000,” the decree read. “Although much of this is due to the loss of market value of investments, these losses are not expected to recover quickly.”
The annual cost to maintain the Lewis Run church is $7,700, the population of the area continues to decline, and there is no pastoral need for the church when the sacraments and devotions are available at St. Bernard. Another large factor is that St. Bernard will need about $2 million in renovations, and any savings elsewhere will help provide those resources, the decree stated.
Jacquel, along with the parish finance council and parish pastoral council, have petitioned for the change.
Our Mother of Perpetual Help became a parish in 1946 when Bishop John Mark Gannon split the territory of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, thereby creating two new parishes: St. Francis of Assisi in Bradford and Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Lewis Run.
“Masses in Lewis Run were initially held on the upper floor of a barn, which also functioned as a dance hall, and later in a little theater in Main Street,” read a history of the church. The parish church for Our Mother of Perpetual Help was built in 1951.
In February 2017, Persico merged Our Mother of Perpetual Help into St. Francis, which meant the Lewis Run church became a “secondary church with mission status, so that weekend Masses continued to be celebrated there,” the decree read.
On March 1, St. Francis merged back into St. Bernard, and permission for Masses in Lewis Run was revoked. It has not been used for Masses since.
On May 5, Jacquel petitioned Persico to deconsecrate the church.
Changes at all levels of the Catholic Church have been underway for the past several years. A pastoral planning process involving parishes in the Diocese of Erie was completed in 2017. After an initial diocesan-wide restructuring, the plan was designed to encourage parishes to evaluate their own situations going forward, and to make recommendations to the bishop from the local level.