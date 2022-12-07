KANE — A Lewis Run-based state trooper is facing DUI charges from allegations that he was drinking on the job on Nov. 27 while answering a call in Mount Jewett.
Austin James Mac Burney, 29, of Cooksburg, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, the Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint filed with District Judge David Engman in Kane, on Nov. 27, state police shift supervisor Nicholas Wissinger reported for duty at the Lewis Run barracks at 3 p.m. At about 3:15 p.m., he was told by the morning supervisor, Cpl. Dennis Twigg, that another trooper said he thought he could smell alcohol on Burney prior to the start of his shift, and that Burney’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy.
The trooper told Twigg that Burney “seemed to appear extremely talkative which is not his normal behavior,” the complaint stated. Wissinger said that Burney had already left the station to handle the Mount Jewett call, operating a state police patrol vehicle, a 2020 Ford Explorer.
Wissinger immediately left the station to go to Burney’s location to speak to him. At 3:37 p.m., Wissinger arrived at Burney’s location on Gallup Avenue in Mount Jewett and began to ask him about alcohol consumption prior to work, which he denied, the complaint stated.
“During this encounter, I observed his eyes to be just slightly glazed over and little redness to the far outside of the sclera,” Wissinger stated in the criminal complaint. He asked Burney for a preliminary breath test, to which he consented. It was positive for alcohol, the complaint stated.
“I then transported (Burney) back to PSP Lewis Run where further testing was completed by Cpl. Twigg within my presence,” Wissinger wrote.
At 4:24 p.m., Burney attempted, and failed, field sobriety tests. Burney consented to a blood draw. At 4:57 p.m., Twigg and Wissinger placed Burney in handcuffs and took him to Bradford Regional Medical Center for a blood draw, which was sent to a laboratory for analysis.
It came back at .086% for a blood alcohol content; the legal limit is .08%.
Wissinger also obtained the mobile video recording from the police vehicle Burney had driven from Lewis Run to Mount Jewett. He noted the vehicle did not stay in its lane, crossing the double yellow lines on multiple occasions while traveling west on Route 59 and south on Turkey Track Road, the complaint stated. He also observed that the vehicle did not keep right while traveling south on Kushequa Avenue, according to the complaint.
Burney was charged with DUI/unsafe driving, and DUI/BAC .08-.1%, both misdemeanors; and failure to keep right and disregarding a traffic lane, summary offenses.
A preliminary arraignment in the case was set for 1 p.m. Jan. 4 before Engman.
Burney enlisted in the PSP in February 2021 and graduated in August 2021 with the 161st cadet class. He has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, since his academy graduation.