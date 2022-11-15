There’s an open seat on Bradford City Council, and officials are asking for interested city residents to apply if they are interested in serving.
The vacancy on council came about when former mayor James McDonald resigned on Nov. 8. Councilman Tom Riel was appointed mayor at a special meeting Nov. 10. At that meeting, council members agreed to seek applications from interested persons wanting to be appointed to council to serve until the beginning of January 2024.
The City of Bradford will be accepting letters of interest for the vacant council seat until 4 p.m. Nov. 22.
Letters of interest should be delivered or mailed to the City Administrator at 24 Kennedy Street or emailed to c.lucco@bradfordpa.com.
The new council person will join Riel and councilmen Fred Proper, Tim Pecora and Terry Lopus.
The person who is appointed will oversee the department of parks and public property.
Bradford City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.