There’s an open seat on Bradford City Council, and officials are asking for interested city residents to apply if they are interested in serving.

The vacancy on council came about when former mayor James McDonald resigned on Nov. 8. Councilman Tom Riel was appointed mayor at a special meeting Nov. 10. At that meeting, council members agreed to seek applications from interested persons wanting to be appointed to council to serve until the beginning of January 2024.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos