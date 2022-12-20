SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino delivered a very special holiday gift to comedy fans on Monday.
The legendary Jay Leno will perform in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 23 at noon!
Jay Leno is one of the biggest names in entertainment history. Starting his career in the 1970s, Leno quickly became a sought-after stand-up talent, and he also made several appearances in television and movie roles. He became a regular substitute host on “The Tonight Show” in 1986, and then replaced the legendary Johnny Carson as the show’s permanent host in 1992. Leno was watched by millions of people every night as “The Tonight Show” host from 1992-2009, and again from 2010-2014. Even while serving as host of one of the most popular late-night television programs ever, Leno still performed up to 150 stand-up shows each year. After retiring from “The Tonight Show,” Leno went on to host “Jay Leno’s Garage,” which is now in its seventh season. He has appeared in numerous films and held recurring roles on animated series like “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.” An Emmy Award winner, Leno was inducted in to the Television Hall of Fame in 2014. Don’t miss this special one-night performance! This is an 18 years and older show. Tickets start at $45.