Denton Hill State Park is still in the running to become an all-season recreation area, if the state can find a concessionaire to make it happen.
On Tuesday, Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, and Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, met with officials from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to talk about what’s happening with the long-dormant ski facility.
“They affirmed their position that they are serious about getting this project moving,” Causer recounted after the meeting. In April, DCNR rejected bids from two concessionaires interested in taking on the park’s operations.
The DCNR has a scoring system, Causer said, “and neither proposal scored very high, but they still want to work with the folks who made the proposals. (DCNR officials) are meeting with them individually to see if the two groups could work together and do something jointly, or if that wouldn’t work, if one of the two proposals might move ahead.”
The legislator didn’t have details as to what made the proposals fail the DCNR’s scrutiny.
“They want to meet with the (people behind the) proposals to get more specifics,” Causer said. “They keep talking about it has to be a four-season operation. It can’t just be a winter season operation.”
Before Denton Hill closed in 2014, it was a winter ski facility. To be a success, however, state officials — Causer included — believe the park has to have year-round recreation.
“I think that’s critical to making it successful,” he said.
The DCNR is committed to investing $10 million, but, Causer reported, “is acknowledging that we may have to put more into it because as the project goes on, costs are rising. Estimates are from a few years ago.
“I’m encouraged they are looking at more dollars,” he said. “I don’t want to see a project we put a minimum amount of money into and it ends up failing. We have to be all-in on it and make sure it’s going to be successful.”
As the park has sat shuttered, it has fallen into disrepair. “The DCNR wants to make improvements to the lodge. They want to have a restaurant there. They talked about the importance of overnight accommodations,” Causer said.
“They also mentioned being creative, trying to tie things in, like the astronomy in the area with Cherry Springs being so close, and tying it to the new ATV connector that’s close by.”
There are challenges to overcome, the legislator acknowledged, not the least of which is that where the park is located, in Ulysses Township, is a dry township — it does not allow for the sale of wine, spirits and/or malt and brewed beverages.
“There is a group working with the township to see if that can be reversed,” Causer said. “If you’re going to have a restaurant, people will want to have a beverage. That restricts our options.”
What sort of things might be considered in a four-season park? A mountain coaster like the one at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, N.Y., has been mentioned, along with a zip line. “They are looking to be creative. It’s going to be dependent on what the concessionaire wants to do,” Causer said.
While skeptics point to the years-long dormancy at the park as proof that the future will remain the same, Causer said, “I think if we put together a good plan that it can certainly work. More than $10 million should go into it. There’s a lot of infrastructure needs.”
Potter County contributes millions of dollars in oil and gas, and in timber revenue to the state. Why not return some of that money by investing in Denton Hill?
“This would be a great use for it,” Causer said.
The DCNR has met with one group who submitted a bid, and is meeting with the other soon.
Causer said, “They promised to come back to us with an additional update. It’s something we’re staying on top of.”