PITTSBURGH (TNS) — When counter workers at a North Shore cannabis store voted for union representation in September, it was barely a blip on the daily news.

But the United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents 13 Trulieve Cannabis Corp. workers at the North Shore dispensary, had its sights on a bigger prize: organizing the 800 workers who will eventually staff Trulieve’s huge cultivation center planned for a former steel pipe making plant in McKeesport.

