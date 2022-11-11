LEEK Hunt

Veterans at the LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve in Oswayo, Pa. display pheasants they harvested at the facility that provides handicapped-accessible camping, hunting, fishing and outdoor activities for wounded service members.

Over the past 15 years, wounded veterans from all branches of the military have been invited to hunt, fish and find healing at the LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve in the rural community of Oswayo in Potter County.

The preserve, founded by Ed and Katie Fisher, hosts handicapped-accessible camping, hunting, fishing and outdoor activities for wounded service members to help them focus on their abilities and recovery. The preserve, which originally began with just over 100 acres of land, has expanded to include several hundred acres. LEEK partners with other local residents and landowners to open thousands of additional acres annually to accommodate hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation for the wounded warriors who stay on the grounds in lodging free of charge.

