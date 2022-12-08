KANE — District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer confirms that the large police presence seen by Kane residents on December 6, was a joint task force of several police agencies on a saturation patrol.
The detail was designed to saturate the area with law enforcement to allow for high visibility of law enforcement, develop intelligence, locate wanted individuals, follow up on existing leads and act as a support for each of the participating departments.
The special details have been conducted throughout the region with the coordination of the agencies and include both marked and unmarked units. They range from vehicle stops to residential searches and warrant service. These details continue to be coordinated and will proceed throughout the area.
“The coordination of the agencies maximizes each locality’s abilities with the increased manpower and resources,” District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said. “The coordination allows us to pull resources; the number of officers that were in Kane tonight exceeded 30 officers from multiple agencies. Saturation patrols allow for a large influx of officers to outnumber what any one municipality would be able to and creates an opportunity that would not otherwise exist,” Shaffer explained.
The coordinated special detail consisted of the Homeland Security-Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, McKean County District Attorney’s Office, McKean County Probation, McKean County Detectives, McKean County Drug Task Force, McKean County Sheriff’s Department, McKean County K-9 Unit, Kane Borough Police, Bradford City Police, Bradford City K-9, City of St. Mary’s Police, Emporium Police, Warren County Detective and K-9, Warren Drug Task Force, and Elk County Detective.
“The entire region has benefited from these patrols since they started occurring regularly in our region — specifically McKean and surrounding counties. I am extremely grateful for the generous participation of the law enforcement agencies that participated,” Shaffer said.