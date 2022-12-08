KANE — District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer confirms that the large police presence seen by Kane residents on December 6, was a joint task force of several police agencies on a saturation patrol.

The detail was designed to saturate the area with law enforcement to allow for high visibility of law enforcement, develop intelligence, locate wanted individuals, follow up on existing leads and act as a support for each of the participating departments.

