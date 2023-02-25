RIDGWAY — The Big Maple Family Farm is hosting an Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The farm is a Pennsylvania Century family farm with four generations of ownership. Currently, the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth generations are farming. The farm is located at 877 Long Level Road in Ridgway.
Amanda Balon, mom to three boys, fifth generation farmHer, and the 2020 Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Woman in Agriculture, said, “I had no idea lamb snuggling was going to be this popular, I didn’t even realize it was a thing until we did it. We have had people drive four hours just to snuggle a lamb.”
The family had been to a Pennsylvania Farm Show and on the way home were chatting about the farm and how to bring people to see it, to tell the story of their farm and how it came to be. Balon said, “We have a goal to really tell people our farm story. So we talked about educational things like camps, our yearly open house, and some of the things that I do with the horse organization. Then one of the kids mentioned how bummed they were that they couldn’t snuggle the goats, and someone in the car went ‘you know we could have lamb snuggling.’ That right there was how the seed was planted.”
Lamb Snuggling has been perfect for those who just want to get some awesome cuddles in, because snuggling with animals is said to release oxytocin which helps to lower blood pressure, reduce anxieties, and more. The Big Maple Family Farm opened their barn on the weekends to allow people to come in and snuggle the lambs. They also took the lambs out to the community for snuggling. The residents at Elk Haven Nursing Home were delighted to hug, cuddle, and pet the tiny creatures in early February.
The last day to snuggle is Sunday during the Open House, said Balon. It will be free, she added, “Lamb Snuggling has been so much fun and yet it must come to an end.”
Snuggles will be happening alongside maple syrup demonstrations and tastings. Visitors will even receive a one ounce sample of syrup to take with them, while supplies last. Balon’s children help with tasks on the farm, and are learning to be involved with the daily chores. She explained, “Connor might only be two but when there is a way he can help we have him help. This farm is their future should they choose it and we hope that we create a love for all this from a young age.” Connor was helping Balon in the early part of February bottle maple syrup.
Also part of Sunday’s event is an opportunity to learn about who your local farmer is and more about the upcoming Farmer For A Day camp.
If there are children in the house, ages 5 to 10, who are interested in farming, the day camp is for them. They will spend a few days, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. learning from those who do it everyday.
The Big Maple Family Farm offers fresh food for families including eggs, chicken, lamb, and in-season produce. As well, the farm supports other local businesses and partners with them when possible. Not only can customers purchase fresh food from the Big Maple Family Farm, but they can also order milk and cheese from Henry’s Farms.
Balon explained, “Henry Farms prides themselves on their genetics of their cows and are proud to show off their A2 Advantage. If you haven’t heard about A2, it’s healthier, which is why we chose to bring it here. As a family we know how important dairy is but also how important gut health is, making this the perfect partnership.” It has been found that due to a genetic issue in cattle, sometimes dairy is difficult to process. But cows are broken into two categories, A1 and A2 depending on genetics. The cows with A2 do not have the genetic issue that makes it difficult for humans to digest dairy.