RIDGWAY — The Big Maple Family Farm is hosting an Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The farm is a Pennsylvania Century family farm with four generations of ownership. Currently, the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth generations are farming. The farm is located at 877 Long Level Road in Ridgway.

Amanda Balon, mom to three boys, fifth generation farmHer, and the 2020 Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Woman in Agriculture, said, “I had no idea lamb snuggling was going to be this popular, I didn’t even realize it was a thing until we did it. We have had people drive four hours just to snuggle a lamb.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos