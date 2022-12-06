SMETHPORT — Cliff Lane was recently elected as the North East Region representative to the National Association of Conservation District’s (NACD) Executive Board. He will take office in early 2023.
“I look forward to representing Pennsylvania and the entire North East in my new role with the national association,” said Lane. “I know that my experiences here have positioned me to enact change on a national level with this association and I am committed to working with our next generation of leaders.”
Lane has spent that last four years as Pennsylvania’s representative to the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD). For the past 9 years, he has been serving as the Northwest Regional Director of the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts (PACD) and is a member of the PACD executive board. Since 2004, Lane has been a director for the McKean County Conservation District as the Commissioner Director and Secretary/Treasurer for the District.
The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) provides a unified, national voice for the more than 3,000 conservation districts across the United States. NACD’s member-driven board of directors selects conservation policy priorities which are used to develop and review environmental and natural resources legislation and to secure adequate federal funding for natural resources conservation programs. For more information about NACD, visit www.nacdnet.org.