SMETHPORT — Cliff Lane was recently elected as the North East Region representative to the National Association of Conservation District’s (NACD) Executive Board. He will take office in early 2023.

“I look forward to representing Pennsylvania and the entire North East in my new role with the national association,” said Lane. “I know that my experiences here have positioned me to enact change on a national level with this association and I am committed to working with our next generation of leaders.”

