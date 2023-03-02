NEW YORK — Kwik Fill are adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check out for just $1, $5 or a larger contribution. Kwik Fill joins thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year’s campaign — the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser. MDA Shamrocks will be displayed in Kwik Fill stores across New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio visually declaring support for the cause.

More than 295 locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio will be raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases from March 1 through March 31 for the annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Funds raised go toward accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families.

