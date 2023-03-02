NEW YORK — Kwik Fill are adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check out for just $1, $5 or a larger contribution. Kwik Fill joins thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year’s campaign — the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser. MDA Shamrocks will be displayed in Kwik Fill stores across New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio visually declaring support for the cause.
More than 295 locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio will be raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases from March 1 through March 31 for the annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Funds raised go toward accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families.
“For over 40 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Shamrocks campaign has raised critical funds for research and care for people who live with a neuromuscular disease, and we are honored to be a part of their effort for this important mission,” said Director of Retail Administration, Beth Caldwell. “Thanks to the generosity of Kwik Fill employees and customers, we can help MDA fund their research, care, and advocacy efforts for families living with a neuromuscular disease.
The MDA Shamrocks campaign benefits the MDA Care Centers across New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for Ohio area children. This summer program is an opportunity for children to learn vital life skills, make life-long friendships, and experience independence, at no cost to their families at Recreation Unlimited MDA Summer Camp in Ohio and Variety Club Camp in Pennsylvania.