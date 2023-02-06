Tom Kreiner MUG

Tom Kreiner

SMETHPORT — Tom Kreiner of Hazel Hurst has announced his candidacy for re-election to the post of McKean County commissioner on the Republican ticket.

Kreiner was born and raised in Bradford and graduated from Bradford Central Christian High School. Kreiner went on to continue his education at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy.

