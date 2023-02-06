SMETHPORT — Tom Kreiner of Hazel Hurst has announced his candidacy for re-election to the post of McKean County commissioner on the Republican ticket.
Kreiner was born and raised in Bradford and graduated from Bradford Central Christian High School. Kreiner went on to continue his education at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy.
As a registered pharmacist, he worked for Rite Aid Corporation including 14 years in Kane as pharmacy manager. He also served at Tops Markets Pharmacy in Bradford and as director of pharmacy at Bradford Regional Medical Center until 2019.
Kreiner has resided in Hamlin Township since moving back to McKean County in 1987. He is a past supervisor in Hamlin Township having served 11 years in the position. Kreiner remains active in the Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department and currently serves as treasurer for the organization. He has served as an assistant chief and also chief of the department in the past. Kreiner is treasurer for the Fire Relief Association. In addition, he serves as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Fire Departments QRS unit and is active with the Mount Jewett Area Ambulance as well as serving as president of the board for the organization. Kreiner has been involved in teaching EMT classes as well.
Kreiner is a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church in Smethport where he serves as a lector and is a former member of the parish council.
Kreiner is a volunteer assistant football coach for Smethport Area High School.
Kreiner has two children. Nicole resides in Smethport and is a Special Education teacher in the Smethport School District and Kyle is a safety coordinator for Domtar in Johnsonburg. He also has two grandsons, Cade and Colt.
Kreiner was appointed commissioner in May 2019 to fill the term of Al Pingie who passed away. He was elected to a four-year term beginning in January 2020. “I was honored to be appointed and then elected. It is such an honor and privilege to do this work on behalf of all the residents of McKean County.”
Kreiner is also a member of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission Audit and Finance Committee. In addition, he serves on the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Emergency Management and Veterans Affairs Committee.