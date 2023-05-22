The Knights of Columbus Council #403 of Bradford recently announced their annual scholarship awardees.
Each year the scholarship committee solicits applications, then reviews and judges the applicants accordingly. Listed below are the 2023 winners. The council applauds these young Americans for their high school achievements, additionally the council wishes all go forward with faith, hard work, and honesty leading to great success. Best Wishes to: Garrett, Gregory, Maxwell and Samantha. A big thanks goes out to the scholarship committee for their hard work again this year.
Scholarship Awardees: Garrett Erickson of Bradford Area High School who plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and major in Hospitality and Business Management; Gregory Tyler, Bradford Area High School, who plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh with a major in Business Management; Maxwell Richard Shaw of Bradford Area High School and plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to major in Business Management; and Samantha M. Soyke of Archbishop Walsh Academy who plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a major in Mechanical Engineering.