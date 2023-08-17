Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Bradford met Tuesday at Afterwords.
Fred Proper reminded members to sign up for the back-to-school event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bradford Area High School.
A celebration of the new Kiwanis playground at Callahan Park is set 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and a booth at Pumpkin Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 23.
Featured speaker was Kim Preston, childhood education program teacher at BAHS.
In the 1960s when the high school was remodeled, a wing was added for the vocational technical department. Later, when all of the school districts in the IU9 voted to create a Vo-Tech school Bradford did not join because of its own Vo-Tech department.
The early childhood education program began 15 years ago and currently has 30 students who meet three to four days a week.
Future childcare workers, teachers and even pediatric nurses take classes in the program.
Students train at GGB Elementary School, Growing with Grace and ABC – Grow With Me, and many also have after-school jobs.
Many local higher-education facilities offer credits for students from the program. UPB offers up to nine credits, JCC offers up to 11 credits and NPRC offers up to six credits.
Alyssa Worthington, a student in the program, likes working with kids and enjoys offering sensory lessons.
Preston then offered Kiwanians information on how to read to children in a group. A rubric was handed out, and Alyssa read aloud to the group to show the best ways to engage young children when reading to them. For older children it’s best to break a longer story down into two or more sessions.
Next week’s meeting will be held at noon at Afterwords, and Paula Eddy from the McKean and Elk County community foundations will be the featured speaker.