For the 86th consecutive year the Kiwanis Club of Bradford held their Christmas party for the children of Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, an affiliate of Journey Health System. This year’s event was held again via Zoom for Kiwanis Club members, while the children gathered at Beacon Light’s Custer City Private School.
The Kiwanis Club contributes money every year to buy gifts for the clients of Beacon Lights’ programs. Kiwanis President Dennis Stromberg and Kiwanis member Emily Rhoades presented the funds.