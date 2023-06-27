MOUNT JEWETT — Kinzua Bridge State Park will offer a variety of programs in the month of July.
Escape the dangers of extinction by solving puzzles while learning about Pennsylvania animals and understanding the importance of endangered species on July 1 from 11 a.mm to 5 p.m. in the Don’t Go Extinct Escape Room. Register at the front desk for this one of a kind program.
Also on Saturday, at noon, History of the Bridge, is a short program featuring the history of that fine old structure. The group will meet along the walkway to the Bridge.
Then at noon on July 2, come out and practice your archery skills in a safe and fun environment. The park will cover the necessary safety procedures of shooting a bow, as well as the technical skills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows provided.
At noon on Monday, Fantastic Flora is the program of the day. Explore the park while looking for interesting plant life. On this easy walk look at the many plants at the park and join the park naturalist who will point out some of the interesting aspects of the plants along the way.
On Independence Day, at noon, the park will host Happy Birthday USA! Veterans’ Tribute. Join staff for a brief talk about the Fourth to honor the country’s birthday and the veterans who made sacrifices for her. Meet near the flag for this program. Veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend.
DiscoverE! Hide & Seekers, geared for 4 and 5 year olds, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 7. Send your young learner on an adventure into the world of plants and flowers in this engaging half day program. Through stories, and crafts they will learn about how plants work and why they are important to the environment. This program also includes a plant investigation in native gardens with park educators. Pre-registration is required.
The Don’t Go Extinct Escape Room is back on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Escape the dangers of extinction by solving puzzles while learning about Pennsylvania animals and understanding the importance of endangered species. Remember to register at the front desk.
DiscoverE! Outdoor Explorers, for 6-8 year olds, Certainly, Cervids, takes place on July 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. This camp will focus on wildlife that are members of the deer family through hands-on activities and guided walks, and learn more about members of the deer family that call Pennsylvania home. There is a limited number of spaces available and pre-registration is required.
Nine-12 year olds will enjoy DiscoverE! Penn’s Adventurers on July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. This program has participants begin an engineering experience at Kinzua Bridge State Park through hands-on activities, and games to discover what the “Engineering Design Process” is all about. Participants will explore: What is technology? What is the strongest shape for a structure like the Kinzua Bridge? Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Register by calling the park at (814) 778-5467.
On Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m., celebrate Anniversary Day! Visit the park to learn about all the anniversaries happening this year, with guest speakers and a moment of silence at 3 p.m. to commemorate the fall of part of the Bridge that fateful day 20 years ago. Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the designation of Kinzua Bridge as a State Park, as well as the Kinzua Bridge Foundation’s 30th Anniversary. Recognition will also go to theMJ2KB section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail for being designated Trail of the Year.