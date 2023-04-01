MOUNT JEWETT — The Kinzua Bridge State Park has a host of activities set for the month of April, starting with a Healthy Hike at noon on Sunday.
Participants are invited to meet at the General Kane Trailhead in the overflow parking lot. It is an easy to moderate trail for an approximately one mile hike through the woods. Dress according to the weather.
On April 9, an early rise walk will be held at 6:45 a.m. Participants can join in on a stroll out to the Skywalk to watch the sun rise. Later, a meeting will be held in the classroom to reminisce about the Kinzua Bridge. This July marks 20 years since the tornado struck.
This is a special event, and the building will be open early to participants after the program.
On Earth Day, on April 22, the park will be the site of a unique event — the “I Kid A Rod.”
The Kinzua Bridge State Park and Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill will bring “I Kid a Rod” to the park in recognition of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race and Earth Day. Events begin at 10 a.m.
Families and those interested are invited to the park to celebrate Earth Day by being outside, having fun and learning — all at the same time. The “I Kid a Rod” is a program developed by the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill to teach young people about the art of mushing and to promote healthy outdoor recreation.
The professionals will be available to teach youngsters about the Iditarod Race as well as the Serum Run in Alaska in the 1920s, where only sled dogs were available and able to deliver desperately needed medicine through the snow and harsh terrain.
Children will also learn how to harness a dog to a sled and have a friendly competition with the other youth, in teams where they will be pulling the sled from one place to another, using eggs instead of medicine, to see who will be the fastest team with the most eggs still intact. Prizes will also be awarded. Those attending will get to see the dogs pulling dry-land carts and they will learn how important it is to be part of a team, sometimes.
This is a free event and open to the first 25 kids whose parents call the park to sign up, at (814) 778-5467, extension 106. Parents must accompany their children to this event.
At 2 p.m., it’s time to help beautify the park for Earth Day. Various projects will be undertaken, including litter pickup and leaf raking. Dress appropriately for the weather, and bring your own gloves.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the park office at 814-778-5467.