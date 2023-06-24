It’s open!
Kinzua Bridge has been inspected, and found that “all is good,” said Wesley Robinson with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The bridge and its immediate area was closed Wednesday to allow engineers to inspect the century-old structure after high winds on June 17. Operating on the premise of can’t-be-too-safe, the DCNR decided to temporarily close the bridge and the area under it while the inspection took place and the results were reviewed. Engineering inspectors found no structural damage and recommended DCNR continue to follow monitoring and inspection guidelines for the Skywalk.
It was 20 years ago next month that an F-1 tornado struck the viaduct from the side, dropping nine of the 20 towers on the massive railroad bridge.
The Kinzua skywalk undergoes routine structural inspections by qualified engineers to evaluate the overall condition of the structure that was built more than 100 years ago. DCNR plans to begin structural and rehabilitation work of the skywalk in 2024.
As part of the routine operational procedures ahead of the scheduled work, there are set guidelines for when severe weather, such as high winds, impact the skywalk. Following severe weather, DCNR will conduct a special inspection outside of the routine schedule to ensure that there has been no impact to the structural integrity of the skywalk.
These comprehensive inspections provide for both short- and long-term routine maintenance planning that will ensure the skywalk continues to remain safe for the heavy volume of pedestrian traffic that flock to see this iconic cultural remnant of the industrial age.
The focal point of the 339-acre park is the skywalk, a pedestrian walkway 225 feet above the valley floor. Prior to being a pedestrian skywalk, the viaduct spanned the entire valley and was once the longest and tallest railroad structure in the world.
The bridge was previously used to transport coal, timber, and oil, and then later tourist excursion trains across the Kinzua Gorge.