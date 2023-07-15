Bradford Little Theatre’s kids camp show, “Stars & Stripes ‘n Silly Sketches,” opened Friday night to a packed crowd of family and friends. The show is an old-fashioned musical revue featuring traditional Patriotic songs mixed with comedy skits based on famous events or people in American history, like George Washington, Betsy Ross, Teddy Roosevelt, and Susan B. Anthony.
The cast of fifteen includes three senior campers: Danica Austin, Laney Cook, and Adalie Haviland. The rest are: Dylan Arlington, Ben Baxter, Carleigh Baxter, Erica Everetts, Scarlette Hooper, Eliana Lewis, Elijah Lewis, Madison Rettger, Lillian South, Sam Taylor, Lorelei Thomas, and Elleyanna Wright.
Children attending the three-week theater, day camp not only learn their lines, songs, and choreography, they make props, costumes, and set pieces. I’m sure you know you cannot make ‘the sparkling sands of her diamond deserts’ or ‘rockets bursting in air’ without glitter. So be warned, guests may leave this show with a smile on your face and a little glitter on your shoes.
If you could use a dose of star-spangled Patriotic music and some historical silliness, come down to the matinee Saturday or Sunday at Togi’s Playhouse,18 Welch Ave. Tickets are $5 per person at www.bradfordlittletheatre.org or the door, if available.