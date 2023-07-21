It has been said that while “four wheels move the body, two wheels move the soul,” which is exactly what the 26th Annual Kids & Cancer Dice Run on Saturday aims to do. Participating in the Dice Run, even if riding on more than two wheels, only good feelings of camaraderie and community support surface, especially support of the children.
Registration for the run will be held in the Zippo parking lot from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and a bike blessing will be performed at noon and then the dice run will begin.
According to Bill Black, an organizer and spokesman of the group, there is a new route this year which does not include riding through the state of New York. Riders will leave from the south Zippo parking lot once the Bike Blessing has been performed. Bikers will head down Main Street in Bradford and turn right at Emery Towers and continue to ride West Washington Street out to The Willows. From there riders will get on Route 321 and ride up to catch Route 59 into Warren. From Warren riders will pick up on U.S. Route 6 and ride into Kane until they reach The Barrel House.
From the Barrel House riders will get on U.S. Route 219 and go towards town to Tacks Inn for a brief stop before getting back on U.S. Route 219 to ride to whichever Bradford exit they choose to use to enter East Bradford — where the post-run party celebration will be held in the area of JJ’s Saloon and Togi’s Family Restaurant.
Guests at the post-run party will be treated to live musical entertainment, and raffle winners will be announced.
The Kids & Cancer Dice Run has been attracting bikers, community members and tourists to the area since 1998 to generate funds for charitable causes. Through the generosity of run participants and raffle ticket purchasers, the Kids and Cancer Committee has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for individuals, medical facilities, cancer related organizations, and various service clubs that benefit kids and their families.
This year, to extend their donation raising efforts, Kids and Cancer have officially registered their organization again with Amazon Smiles. For individuals who shop via smile.amazon.com, Amazon will donate .5% of eligible purchases to Kids and Cancer.
New this year, two tickets will be raffled off for a chance to see famed Country Singer Jelly Roll at Darien Lake, courtesy of Seven Mountains Media, Goat Rock Radio and 95.7 The Big Pig. The tickets are $5 for 10 tickets for a chance to win and they will be on sale during the pre-run party and the Dice Run. The drawing will be held on Saturday.
The Kids and Cancer Committee plans to hold a Pre-Run Party and Motorcycle Show from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Ace Hardware in Bradford. This pre-party before Saturday’s Dice Run will include live musical entertainment, raffles, food, drink and giveaways. The American Legion will be in attendance with their ‘famous’ chicken BBQ, according to Black. The Pre-Run Party will be the final opportunity before the Dice Run to purchase a chance to win the children’s trike and the grand prize, the 2023 Harley of Hope.
For more information, visit the Kids and Cancer Benefit Facebook page or their website at kidsandcancerbenefitrun.com.
The Kids and Cancer Committee, according to Black is still in need of volunteers for Saturday’s event. Interested individuals should reach out to Dory through the Kids & Cancer Dice Run website or social media.