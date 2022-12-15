BENEZETTE — Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s 12 Days of Christmas raffle fundraiser is underway and runs through Wednesday.
Morgan Lovenduski, KECA’s director of marketing and communications, each day of the ongoing raffle will reveal a new winner, and new “surprise” prize for the following day, she said, noting that “12 prizes means 12 winners.”
Those who win will also be entered back into the drawing for another opportunity, Lovenduski noted.
“This raffle is held every year in the beginning of December,” she said. “One-hundred percent of the funds stay right here in Pennsylvania to promote and enhance the elk herd.”
The first prize was a Thompson Center Compass rifle with a scope and KECA-engraved stock, as well as a gun case. Other prizes drawn have included binoculars, a wagon ride and a sidewalk paver outside the Elk Country Visitor Center.
“The rest of the prizes are revealed daily, to act as a ‘surprise,’ just like Christmas morning,” Lovenduski said.
KECA also hosted a Christmas Fair on Dec. 3 and Christmas Craft event Dec. 11.
Fundraisers like the Christmas raffle help to support educational initiatives in elk country.
The Elk Country Visitor Center will host its regularly-scheduled activities throughout the month, such as “Elk Explanations” on Saturday, “Elk Basics” Dec. 24 and “Deer Family” Dec. 31.