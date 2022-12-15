Bull elk

A bull elk in Elk County.

 Era file photo

BENEZETTE — Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s 12 Days of Christmas raffle fundraiser is underway and runs through Wednesday.

Morgan Lovenduski, KECA’s director of marketing and communications, each day of the ongoing raffle will reveal a new winner, and new “surprise” prize for the following day, she said, noting that “12 prizes means 12 winners.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos