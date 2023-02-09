Conservation Education Scholarship winner

The 2022 Conservation Education Scholarship winner Elizabeth Bruner (middle) is pictured with Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Seneca Resources staff members last year.

 Provided

BENEZETTE — Beginning this year, Keystone Elk Country Alliance — in partnership with Seneca Resources Company LLC — will begin awarding two Conservation Education scholarships to eligible students.

This is KECA’s fourth year giving out the $1,000 scholarships, said KECA Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab, and they typically only award only one each year.

