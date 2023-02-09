BENEZETTE — Beginning this year, Keystone Elk Country Alliance — in partnership with Seneca Resources Company LLC — will begin awarding two Conservation Education scholarships to eligible students.
This is KECA’s fourth year giving out the $1,000 scholarships, said KECA Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab, and they typically only award only one each year.
KECA hosts its annual local golf outing every summer, a fundraising event that benefits this scholarship fund. Fortunately, the event has been successful enough that there are now enough funds to benefit two scholarship recipients.
The scholarships are intended to help students who are passionate about nature and the outdoors, and in enhancing Pennsylvania’s elk country for future generations, according to www.experienceelkcountry.com.
Scholarship applications are open to Pennsylvania high school seniors who meet the following requirements:
• Must be accepted to attend a college or secondary vocational/trade school.
• Majoring in or pursuing a career in an environmental field. Some examples of these fields could be environmental science, biology, geology, education, forestry, wildlife and fisheries science or parks and recreation.
The 2022 Conservation Education Scholarship winner was Elizabeth Bruner of Blairsville, who is majoring in wildlife technology at Penn State DuBois.
Seneca Resources Company LLC, the exploration/production segment of National Fuel and Gas Co., has been an avid supporter of KECA’s conservation education department for several years, said Porkolab.
One of KECA’s goals this year, said Porkolab, is to spread the word about this scholarship opportunity. Last year, there were only seven student applicants.
Each applicant “is required to submit a portfolio with an essay about experiences in their lives that have inspired them to pursue the environmental field of studies, a letter of recommendation and a letter of acceptance from a college or secondary education school,” according to KECA.
For more information on the Conservation Education Scholarship, visit www.experienceelkcountry.com, go to the “Education” tab, and then “News and Updates.”