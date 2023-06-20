Bradford Area High School 2023 graduate Audrey Kemick has been selected as the recipient of the Carole Marie Moore Scholarship.
Awarded annually, the Carole Marie Moore Scholarship goes to a student who best exemplifies courage to set high standards of achievement, displays good character, a love of learning and respect for others. This scholarship was established in memory of Moore by her parents in 1980. Selection is made by the teaching staff.
Kemick has fulfilled all of the above qualifications. She has been a member of the band for four years, playing the flute. She has also participated in concert, wind ensemble and jazz band and acted as the diversity and inclusionary coordinator.
A distinguished member of the National Honor Society maintaining high grades throughout her school years, she also belonged to Key Club. Kemick took College in the Classroom courses and excelled in each one.
Kemick’s love of the arts and music and a mission to keep arts in the school has directed her to further her education at the Edinboro campus of PennWest University; where she will major in Art Education. Her ambition and positive attitude will certainly help her attain her goal to teach. Kemick has been a stellar member of the high school community.