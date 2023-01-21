GREENSBURG — Are you ready to Fight Dirty? Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has announced that registration is open for the 2023 Pick Up Pennsylvania, a community improvement initiative. Pick Up Pennsylvania is a year-long initiative, however, events scheduled from March 1 through May 31 receive free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests provided by support from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (Pa. DEP), PennDOT and Keep America Beautiful, as supplies last. Events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification, special collections and education events. Events must be registered at keeppabeautiful.org to receive free cleanup supplies.

As part of this event, the Pa. DEP and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring trash disposal, free of charge or at a reduced rate for registered program participants, at participating landfills from April 1 through April 30, with prior approval.

