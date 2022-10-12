ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – Once again, St. Bonaventure alumnus and global businessman Richard P. "Dick" Kearns, '72, comes home to St. Bonaventure University, bringing along a panel of international business executives for the ninth annual Kearns Global Business Lecture.
The presentation, titled “Getting Back to Business 2.0: Continuing Challenges in the Post-Pandemic World,” will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Rigas Family Theater of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts on the St. Bonaventure campus.
Dick Kearns serves on the Board of Directors of Zurich North America Insurance Co. From 2002 until 2011, he was based in Switzerland as Zurich’s Group Chief Administrative Officer and member of the Group Management Board. Prior to joining Zurich, he spent 30 years at PwC in senior roles, including as Vice Chairman.
“This year’s lecture continues our dialogue on the lasting effects of COVID-19 on businesses, including a discussion of the global impact of rising inflation,” said Dr. Matrecia James, dean of the School of Business. “Dick and his Globetrotter Team are working closely with our students to deliver a lively and informative session for our audience. It’s always a pleasure to welcome them back to campus.”
Kearns served as a St. Bonaventure University Trustee from 2000 to 2009. He is a recipient of the University’s Gaudete Medal, 2017 Alumnus of the Year, and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in 2019.