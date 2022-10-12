ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – Once again, St. Bonaventure alumnus and global businessman Richard P. "Dick" Kearns, '72, comes home to St. Bonaventure University, bringing along a panel of international business executives for the ninth annual Kearns Global Business Lecture.

The presentation, titled “Getting Back to Business 2.0: Continuing Challenges in the Post-Pandemic World,” will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Rigas Family Theater of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts on the St. Bonaventure campus.

