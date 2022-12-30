MOUNT JEWETT — Planning on making some New Year’s resolutions? Why not consider starting the “New Year” off with a healthy walk at Noon on Sunday, Jan. 1 along the naturally beautiful scenery of the General Kane Hiking Trail.
The Kinzua Bridge State Park (KBSP) First Day Hike is an approximately mile and a half, easy to moderate, walk in the woods. During the hike, participants can look for signs of wildlife in the area. This trail is in the “open to hunting” area, so participants are asked to wear orange hats and vests, for safety purposes.