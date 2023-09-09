SMETHPORT — A Kane woman was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court to serve time in state prison for numerous firearm violations.
Marily Woodford McMahon, 62, will serve 39 months to 108 months, and two years consecutive probation, on charges including possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer number; several counts of receiving stolen property — stolen firearms and crossbows; and possession of offensive weapons — sawed-off shotguns.
She was convicted by a jury in August.
According to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, at the sentencing hearing, President Judge John Pavlock told McMahon the sentence was substantial but appropriate. He mentioned the impact on the victims of the crimes and the impact on Woodford McMahon’s own family members — two of whom testified at the trial.
Pavlock said that, instead of telling her son to stop what he was doing, which, according to witnesses was providing drugs in exchange for stolen firearms, the defendant helped him do it by keeping the stolen weapons at her residence for him — thereby encouraging him. In addition to the term of incarceration, Woodford McMahon was ordered to have no contact with any Commonwealth witnesses in the case, pay lab user fees and expert fees incurred by the District Attorney’s Office at the trial, undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations, possess no weapons, and provide a DNA sample as well as other terms. She is not eligible for early reentry programs.
The investigation began when troopers with Lewis Run-based state police received information from two separate investigations that stolen firearms and controlled substances would be located at Woodford McMahon’s residence on Haines Street in Kane, Shaffer said.
Woodford McMahon and her son, Paul McMahon, were eventually charged with crimes related to firearms, stolen property and drug violations.
Paul McMahon is currently serving a sentence of 124 months to 254 months plus 1 year of consecutive supervision for his role in this case, as well as three other cases including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated harassment by prisoner and simple assault by physical menace.