KANE — A Kane woman is in McKean County Jail on burglary allegations from an incident in Kane Jan. 8.

Desiree Dana, 29, is charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking, second-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession, misdemeanors; one count of theft, a third-degree misdemeanor; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and two counts of criminal trespass, summary offenses.

