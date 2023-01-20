KANE — A Kane woman is in McKean County Jail on burglary allegations from an incident in Kane Jan. 8.
Desiree Dana, 29, is charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking, second-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession, misdemeanors; one count of theft, a third-degree misdemeanor; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and two counts of criminal trespass, summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 8, Kane Borough Police were called for a stolen car. As an officer was entering the information into the computer, he received another call about a woman being found in an outside shed on his property. She had fled the scene and was found nearby by police, the complaint stated.
Dana was known to police, and state police had warrants for her arrest. When she emptied her pockets, police found the key to the stolen car, the complaint stated. She was found to be in possession of numerous items from the car as well.
She was arraigned Jan. 10 and remanded to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 23 before District Judge David Engman in Kane.
She is represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office.