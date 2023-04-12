A Kane woman was sent to jail Tuesday following arraignment on being found with a stolen car in Bradford.
Lynn Riazzi, 40, is charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony.
According to court documents, about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Foster Township Police received a “be on the lookout” request for a stolen 2018 Jeep Compass out of Kane Borough.
About 9:50 p.m., police were notified by the McKean County 911 Center that the stolen Jeep had been spotted parked at Walmart by a relative of the vehicle’s owner. The owner and her fiance arrived at Walmart as well, confirmed that the Jeep was hers and that she didn’t authorize anyone to drive it, according to court documents.
Police officers spoke with store security, who reviewed video from the parking lot and store. Riazzi was shown getting out of the Jeep in the parking lot and entering the store. Officers found her in the store and escorted her to the parking lot, where she was placed under arrest. The keys to the stolen vehicle were in her possession, the complaint stated.
She was arraigned before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Central Court on April 20.
Bradford man charged for alleged indecent assault
A Bradford man was arraigned Tuesday on allegations that he groped a teenage female against her wishes.
Manuel Diaz, 18, was charged with indecent assault of a person less than 16, a second-degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, in February, he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old female while she was performing her job at a public location. He repeatedly asked the girl for sexual favors as well, the complaint stated.
Diaz was arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on April 20.