KANE — Kane Elementary will hold an informational event at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 for parents of children who are eligible for kindergarten in 2023-24.
The session for parents will be held in the multipurpose room. A story and activity for students will be held in the kindergarten pod. Each incoming kindergartener will receive a book to take home.
Kindergarten registration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 16 at Kane Elementary. Parents should bring the completed registration packet, student’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. To be enrolled a child must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
Kindergarten registration packets will be delivered to the local preschools prior to the registration event. They can also be picked up in the elementary office.
If you cannot attend the registration event, stop by the elementary office on a school day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to register your child.
Contact the Kane Elementary Office at (814) 837-7555 with questions.