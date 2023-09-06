KANE – Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) reminds area senior citizens and their family members and caregivers of the Kane Senior Citizens Expo set 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St.
“There are so many programs and services available to support our senior citizens, but it still can be difficult for people to find the help they need,” Causer said. “I hope area seniors will take advantage of the opportunity to gather a lot of helpful information in one place.”
The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided. State, county and local exhibitors will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions about a variety of issues. Health screenings will also be offered, and door prize drawings will be held at 12:30 p.m.
Causer noted he will hold another expo Oct. 13 at Roulette Fire Hall.
Due to the expo, Causer’s offices in Bradford and Kane will be closed all day Friday. The office in Coudersport will remain open and may be reached by calling (814) 274-9769.
For more information about the expo, contact Causer’s Kane office at (814) 837-0880.