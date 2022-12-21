KANE — During an interaction between Tami Silvis, who’d always dreamed of opening a gently-used resale store within Kane, and Pastor Calvin Cook of the First United Methodist Church of Kane, dreams sparked visions which eventually became reality on Nov. 19, 2021 when the Resouled Shop opened its doors to the general public for the very first time.
Many community members volunteered their time and efforts to work under Silvis’s watchful eyes which has helped the shop grow into a thriving enterprise featuring “gently-used” clothing, shoes and boots for men, women and children. The store also sells items such as housewares, bedding, books, knick-knacks, toys, furniture, appliances, dish ware, as well as many other miscellaneous, and often one-of-a-kind, items — almost a regular department store, only without the pesky prices of recent inflation.
With the business’ extremely low pricing it has meant so much to so many who are or were in need. There is even a section inside the store containing needed goods for those who cannot afford them.
All items on display for sale have been tastefully placed and displayed within the sales space — including a display in front of the eye-catching window.
“It has brought people from many different towns to stop in and shop here and hopefully those individuals then enjoyed patronizing other places in our town,” said Silvis. “It is amazing that this small store has been able to do so much for Kane. So many organizations and charities have benefited. In its first year of operation the Resouled Shop has donated $24,500 and has operated with over 5,000 volunteer hours.”
For every single penny, after basic operating costs, from this all-volunteer organization is donated locally to a deserving organization, charity, club and more.
So far the mission of The Resouled Shop has been able to provide gift donations to other area businesses, in need, such as: the $1,000 donations the shop made over the course of this last year to Kane Community Center, Community Drive Thru Dinners, Friends Memorial Library, Community Vacation Bible School, Kane District HMC Ramp Ministry, Ruth M. Smith Home, Kane Food Pantry, Kane Area United Way, Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane Senior Center and the Red Kettle, Salvation Army Fund … just to name a few.
Beyond the large monetary donations to area nonprofits, the store owner also tries to help wherever she sees a need from within the Kane Community. Smaller monetary donations were made over the past year to purchase medical supplies to ship to the Ukraine, for the Kane Children’s Museum, the Good Samaritan Fund, Wreaths Across America and many, many others.
Donations to be revamped and resold at The Resouled Shop are currently being accepted during regular business hours. (Please note they do not accept electronics or large furniture.)
The store is located at 43 North Fraley Street in Kane and is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday.