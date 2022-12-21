KANE — During an interaction between Tami Silvis, who’d always dreamed of opening a gently-used resale store within Kane, and Pastor Calvin Cook of the First United Methodist Church of Kane, dreams sparked visions which eventually became reality on Nov. 19, 2021 when the Resouled Shop opened its doors to the general public for the very first time.

Many community members volunteered their time and efforts to work under Silvis’s watchful eyes which has helped the shop grow into a thriving enterprise featuring “gently-used” clothing, shoes and boots for men, women and children. The store also sells items such as housewares, bedding, books, knick-knacks, toys, furniture, appliances, dish ware, as well as many other miscellaneous, and often one-of-a-kind, items — almost a regular department store, only without the pesky prices of recent inflation.

