Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp and Kate Kennedy, director of Kane Area Development Center, are certainly proud of the momentum the Borough of Kane has seen in the past few years. Yet both quickly point out they aren’t claiming credit for it, they are simply shouting about Kane’s successes from the proverbial rooftops.
Due to a reporter’s misunderstanding, there were a few inaccuracies in a story in Tuesday’s Era regarding Kane’s development — The Children’s Museum isn’t open yet, the Kane Historic Depot houses the Kane Preservation Society which was created by a group of citizens, and the Six&Kane passive house is owned by West Penn Sustainable Power Energy Fund, and they are the ones who did the work.
On Wednesday, Kennedy shared that Kane officials had met with consultants from the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum earlier in the week.
“The Kane Area Children’s Museum (KAChM) has received their 501©3 non-profit status,” she said. “KAChM is exploring use of the old high school/elementary school library in the Chestnut Street Center as the proposed location for the children’s museum.”
The museum’s board of directors met with the consultants “to begin discussions on a capital campaign and operations budget. A lot of time was dedicated to a visioning session for the foundation of business planning.”
She promised more exciting things to come.
Kennedy reiterated that West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund (WPPSEF) was solely responsible for the execution and funding of the incredible restoration of the building.
She explained a bit more about the depot as well. “The Kane Depot and the Thomas L. Kane Memorial Chapel are run by the Kane Historic Preservation Society,” Kennedy said. “They raise funds to maintain the artifacts and share the stories of our history. They have been around for almost 30 years.”