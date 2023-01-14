SMETHPORT — A Kane man convicted of failing to provide required sex offender information has been sentenced to at least six years in state prison.
Albert Thielges, 56, was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court to 6 to 12 years in state prison for failing to provide accurate registration information as a transient under the law formerly known as Megan’s Law.
The law formerly known as Megan’s Law, now known as the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), requires those convicted of certain offenses to register their address or other area where the offender frequents. Thielges was found to provide the address of a residence in Kane that had been torn down previously. He is a lifetime registrant.
Officer Derrick Snyder of the Kane Borough Police Department investigated the case.
Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dufresne prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Thielges was represented by the public defender’s office.
Thielges’ original conviction was to counts of incest and corruption of minors in 2002, for which he served 1 to 2.5 years in state prison, with five years of consecutive probation. At the time, the District Attorney, then Michele Alfieri, said it was the second time he had been through the court system on sexual behavior.
This current conviction was his second on the same charges. In 2016, he was sentenced to three to six years in state prison on a charge of failure to verify his address. After his release, he again failed to provide information to the state police, leading to his re-arrest and current conviction.