KANE — A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 23 for the Kane man charged with selling fentanyl to another, leading to a fatal overdose.
Paul Robert McMahon, 28, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony; three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies; three counts of criminal use of a communications facility, third-degree misdemeanors; one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 23 before District Judge David Engman in Kane.
According to the criminal complaint, McMahon sold fentanyl to Alex Kirsten on May 4, May 5 and May 6, which led to Kirsten’s death on May 6.
At 2:45 p.m. on May 6, McKean County 911 received a call due to Kirsten, 35, being found unresponsive at a Pine Street address in Kane.
An autopsy on Kirsten was performed May 9 and the report concluded that his death was caused by fentanyl toxicity. Lab reports indicated the residue in a metal spoon seized at the residence contained fentanyl, according to the complaint.
The investigating trooper found that Kirsten and McMahon had communicated three times — the 4th, 5th and 6th — in regard to Kirsten buying drugs from McMahon. Communication records indicated Kirsten had bought drugs from McMahon on those occasions, the last of which was two hours and nine minutes prior to his death.
On Aug. 1, state police interviewed McMahon, who allegedly admitted to distributing controlled substances to Kirsten on the three days in question. On the day of Kirsten’s death, he “provided the victim with a clear taped up bag that he believed contained heroin based on what and where it came from,” the complaint stated.
McMahon remains incarcerated with bail set at $1 million. He is represented by court appointed attorney Christopher Martini of St. Marys.
He is facing charges in other cases as well.
In a case filed in July, McMahon is charged with possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered and seven counts of receiving stolen property, all second-degree felonies; five counts of possession of offensive weapons, first-degree misdemeanors; one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; one count of possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
He was charged with his mother, Marily Woodford-McMahon, 61, who faces the same set of charges. In July, police served a search warrant at the mother’s home, where he was known to frequent. Both were present during the police search, the criminal complaint indicated.
During the search of the residence, drugs, paraphernalia, illegal firearms, stolen crossbows and firearms were seized, the complaint stated.
Also seized was a safe containing multiple bundles of glassine bags containing suspected fentanyl, a 28-gram bag of marijuana, a scale, multiple pills inside a prescription bottle with the label peeled off, multiple marijuana smoking pipes, multiple Suboxone strip containers and a handwritten list of all the drugs and what prices they sold for, the complaint stated. Also in the safe were three sets of brass knuckles.
Inside the home, police found two sawed-off shotguns, one with a barrel length of 14 inches and the other with a barrel length of 17 inches, the complaint stated.
Inside Woodford-McMahon’s bedroom police found three crossbows, a 12 gauge shotgun, a .308 rifle with a brown stock and scope, a single shot .22 rifle and an SCCY 9 MM Model CPX-2TTRD, all of which had been reported stolen through the Kane Borough Police Department, the complaint stated.
Also during the bedroom search, multiple small bags of marijuana for personal use were located, along with paraphernalia.
When McMahon was taken into custody in July, he was searched and found to be in possession of a bag of methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag consistent with those used to package narcotics and bulk currency that was bundled with rubber bands, the complaint stated.
During an interview by police, Woodford-McMahon said all the marijuana located in the room was hers, the complaint stated. She is represented by Port Allegany attorney Dawn Fink, and her case is to be listed for trial. She is free on her own recognizance.
In another case filed in August, McMahon is charged with terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, harassment and disorderly conduct, both summary offenses.
In the latter cases, he waived the charges to McKean County Court. A “last day to plea” hearing has been set in these two cases for 1 p.m. Feb. 16.