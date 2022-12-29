KANE — A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 23 for the Kane man charged with selling fentanyl to another, leading to a fatal overdose.

Paul Robert McMahon, 28, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony; three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies; three counts of criminal use of a communications facility, third-degree misdemeanors; one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.

