KANE — A Kane man is in McKean County Jail on allegations of sexual assault on a child.
Mark Wilson, 65, of Poplar Street, is charged with three counts of indecent assault on a person younger than 13, third-degree felonies, and two counts of corruption of minors, third-degree felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 13, a child welfare report was received by Kane Borough Police about a juvenile who had been assaulted by Wilson. A forensic interview was conducted, and the child said Wilson was touching her inappropriately, and had put her hand on him inappropriately.
A witness saw an incident take place June 10, saying Wilson had put his hand inside the girl’s shorts, the complaint stated. Wilson admitted to the allegations, police said.
He was arraigned Wednesday evening and was remanded to jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on Aug. 31.