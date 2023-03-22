KANE — A Kane man is in McKean County Jail on more than 200 felony counts of possessing child pornography.
Donny Lee Smith, 45, of 16 Field St., Apt. 12, was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge David Engman on 193 counts of child pornography involving indecent contact, second-degree felonies; 25 counts of child pornography involving nudity, third-degree felonies; and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
According to the criminal complaint, between Aug. 27 and Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence, Smith possessed 193 images or videos of child porn involving indecent contact, and 25 images or videos involving nudity.
On Sept. 15, state police Computer Crime Unit received information from a CyberTipline report from Dropbox that four videos of child pornography were stored on its infrastructure. The tip included the username of Smith along with his IP address and email address. Another tip line report, coming from Google, alleged 31 videos of child porn were uploaded to Google Drive, and provided Smith’s name, date of birth, phone number and email addresses to police, the complaint stated.
In November, two more tips came in alleging similar conduct, again tracing back to Smith. State police interviewed Smith, who denied viewing child pornography. In December, more tips came in, again with similar content and again tracing back to Smith, the complaint stated.
Upon investigation, police found Smith’s accounts and devices contained child pornography, the complaint stated.
Smith was arraigned Wednesday before Engman and jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on March 30.