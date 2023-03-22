KANE — A Kane man is in McKean County Jail on more than 200 felony counts of possessing child pornography.

Donny Lee Smith, 45, of 16 Field St., Apt. 12, was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge David Engman on 193 counts of child pornography involving indecent contact, second-degree felonies; 25 counts of child pornography involving nudity, third-degree felonies; and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.

